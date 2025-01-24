The Traitors UK season 4 premiere date hopes at BBC One

Leading up to the huge finale of The Traitors UK season 3 over at BBC One, why not talk a bit more about a season 4? We understand the eagerness for more almost immediately — yet, this is a franchise that preaches at times patience.

The good news that we can go ahead and share here is simply that another chapter in the ongoing British version of the franchise has been ordered! Not only that, but there is also a celebrity edition that is currently being plotted as well.

In an official statement, here is what Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, had to say on the matter:

“The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level. It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!”

So about that premiere date…

First and foremost, you have to express some patience given that the past three seasons have all come out early in the year — that makes January 2026 the most-likely window for us to see the series back once more. However, the celebrity edition could easily be sooner and on a personal level, we tend to think it would be rather delightful if it came out in the summer — a time there is less of this franchise out here.

Also, let’s cross our fingers that all of these seasons end up eventually on Peacock for viewers in the US, as this version of the show is actually preferable in some aspects. It is fun watching totally-new players come up with ways to deceive some of their competition, after all…

