The Way Home season 3: Is Casey Goodwin from the future?

Coming out of the latest episode of The Way Home season 3, there are as many mysteries as ever. Take, for starters, Casey. Given the appearance of Max Goodwin (no, not the one from New Amsterdam) on tonight’s episode 4, a big revelation was dropped: He doesn’t have any siblings. This suggests further the long-held theory that Casey may actually be a time-traveler. Are they from the future? Or, are they Max and Alice’s child?

Ultimately, we do think that in the weeks ahead, some more information on this character could start to come in. Yet, at the same time, some of it cannot be rushed.

Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Alexandra Clarke indicated that the information on Casey is going to be coming, regardless of whether or not they appear on-screen:

“Casey is an enigma wrapped in a mystery… The ripple effect of their presence or lack thereof is going to be felt this season, for sure. And Alice and her theories is a really exciting road to go down.”

Of course, for Alice, she is going to have to balance this out with a number of other big-time mysteries that are going to bring her all over the map moving forward. She is starting to suspect that Evelyn may be the reason why she has found herself back in the past. Meanwhile, at the same time she has a lot going on in her present as she gets ready for more big changes. That’s without all of the near-constant drama that is going on within her family, especially with Jacob back! Casey is a priority, but far from the only one Alice needs to tackle.

