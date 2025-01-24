The Way Home season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A step back?

Next week on Hallmark Channel, we are going to have a chance to dive into The Way Home season 3 episode 5 — what stories are ahead?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that for this episode, there is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate! So, what is this celebration all about? Think Del’s birthday! Obviously, this can be a wonderful occasion, even if there are at times some bittersweet elements that come with getting older, as well. This is not a show that is going to shy away from presenting a myriad of different emotions, and the last thing we would imagine is them doing so here, either.

Below, you can see the full The Way Home season 3 episode 5 (“Reeling in the Years”) synopsis with more insight on what’s to come:

Del celebrates a birthday, as the rest of the Landry family and Elliot take a step back to reassess their investigations.

So what is there to reassess? Well, for most of the season, so much of it has been tied towards Colton and everything that he’s truly done when it comes to time-travel. Meanwhile, another part of it is likely connected to something beyond that with Fern.

There is a real danger that comes with digging so deep. Sure, there is always that risk that something could happen to Kat or Alice, but at the same time there is another wrinkle to think about as well. We are, of course, referring to the idea that they could get so lost in time-travel that they do start to lose themselves in the present. That is a fear that Del especially has expressed, and it could explain why they may choose to take a step back at least for her birthday.

