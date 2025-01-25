The Way Home season 3 episode 4: About Colton’s sweater…

We knew entering The Way Home season 3 episode 4 that there was a chance that we’d learn a lot more info on the past. Were there other mysteries that were resolved along the way?

Well, we honestly think that there were just as many mysteries that were introduced here as anything. In particular, we are talking here about Colton’s sweater, which Elliot said that he found by the pond around when Alice was pushed in. He did not know what he had — but does this mean that Colton can travel into the future? Could he have been the one to push Alice in the first place?

All of this stuff is interesting and yet, at the same time we’re not altogether sure that anything can be taken for what it seems. There is still no tangible evidence out there that Colton was in the present, and that he is the one who left the sweater behind.

If nothing else, this sweater reveal certainly indicates that Colton definitely could be time-traveling, and this could make Del question everything. Here is some of what star Andie MacDowell had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“It’s really hard for her because she felt she knew this person inside and out, that she knew everything about this person. This was her best friend, this was her everything … So I think it is really hard to imagine that he had a life that she didn’t know anything about.”

Whether or not Colton’s sweater is some grand clue or a red herring remains to be seen, but it is certainly one of a few important mysteries at present. As for some of the others, just remember that you’ve got Jacob seeing ghosts from his past; meanwhile, what is going on with Casey?

What did you think about the events of The Way Home season 3 episode 4?

