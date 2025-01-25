Severance season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Star on Milchick’s journey

There are few people as mysterious as Seth Milchick within the world of Severance. Is he a villain, or just a guy doing his job? How much does he really understand?

After all, at this point there are so many questions about what it is that he is really up to. Yet, here is what we know when it comes to the facts. Milchick is now leading the charge when it comes to the Severed Floor, getting a significant promotion and taking over for Harmony Cobel. He seems to be doing his best to move forward and keep the program afloat, but that does not mean that it will be easy.

As a matter of fact, actor Tramell Tillman made it clear to Tech Radar that there are a lot of struggles still ahead for the character:

“He’s got a lot of work to do … You know, he’s been thrust into this position very rapidly. At the end of season 1, there’s no Severed Floor manager, so I’m the only one left [that Lumon can turn to]. Seth has been tapped to step in so, as great a mentor as Harmony has been to him, Seth has to take up the reins and we’ll see how he deals with that.

“The stakes are incredibly high. This new position of leadership is a foreign one to him, and I think there’s a part of him that doesn’t know if he’s ready. So, we’ll see if he rises to the occasion.”

We do think that his journey is one worth watching both for the character and also clues as to the bigger picture. We tend to think that the producers would say that there are some that have been buried here from the start; however, in some cases, you probably do have to look for them! Doing that is not always easy when there is a sea of various symbols and possible images that are important.

