The Diplomat season 3 spoilers: Bradley Whitford joins

Just in case you wanted The Diplomat season 3 to have even more of a presence from The West Wing, the producers are granting your wish!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Bradley Whitford is poised to reunion with his former co-star Allison Janney on the hit Netflix show. (Another bit of irony here — The Diplomat creator Debora Cahn also worked on The West Wing.)

So what role is Whitford going to play here? Think along the lines of the First Gentleman and husband to Janney’s character. This almost guarantees that the two are going to have a lot of screen time together, and it does tend to make things all the more meta due to the actors’ history working together. (One more thing to remember here is that Keri Russell will still be front and center for the Netflix series, but things are expanding.)

Beyond just this appearance on The Diplomat, remember that Bradley also still has another prominent role coming up here on the sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale. There is no premiere date as of yet for that, but all indications at present suggest that we are going to be seeing it conclude at some point this spring.

Filming for The Diplomat, meanwhile, has been underway for a good while. While there is no guarantee that we are going to be seeing the show premiere at some point later this year, it at least feels possible. It would benefit Netflix to have more and more of these annual events, right? We at least tend to think so, all things considered. It really could depend heavily on what the streaming service actually wants.

What do you most want to see from Bradley Whitford on The Diplomat?

