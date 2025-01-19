The Diplomat season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Diplomat season 3 between now and the end of this month?

If you have not heard as of yet for whatever reason, we should start off this piece by noting that production on this particular batch of episodes has already kicked off! That is 100% exciting, but even more so when you consider the fact that it does not require some sort of extensive post-production after the fact. There is a legitimately good chance that you will see Keri Russell and the rest of the cast back later this year.

With everything that we have already said here, this is where we will come in to say that the odds of there being a premiere-date reveal in January are slim to none. Filming will have to be done for The Diplomat long before some sort of announcement is made and at this point, there is no reason to think that anyone is going to rush it getting done and ready to go.

For the time being, we would argue that the best-case scenario here is pretty simple: That a date for this show ends up being revealed over the course of the summer, and that you end up seeing the series back at some point in the fall — think a window here that is relatively similar to what we got last year. While there are not a ton of Netflix shows that can realistically be an annual event, this one is a little different thanks to when production began. It would certainly benefit them to get more episodes out there, if for no other reason than that continuity almost always leads to better ratings.

