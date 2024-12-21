The Diplomat season 3 spoilers: Allison Janney’s tease

We know that The Diplomat season 3 is going to be coming to Netflix — not only that, but filming is underway! This is great evidence that more news will be announced about the future before too long.

For the time being, though, there is certainly one thing to emphasize here: Grace is now President. That means that Allison Janney is certainly going to have an even larger role to play in the story than before, but we also tend to think that things are going to move in some surprising directions in here.

Speaking in a new interview with Deadline, Janney indicated that she anticipates a great bit of screen time for her character coming up:

We’re shooting Season 3 right now, and I don’t know how many episodes I’m in, because we’re doing that thing where you block shoot. We’re shooting different episodes at the same time. I’m not sure how many episodes we’re gonna end up being in, but I’m definitely in more than I was in Season 2. There’s just more of that wonderful way [showrunner] Debora [Cahn] combines these characters’ personal lives with their professional lives. That messiness is also great fun, because as the audience, you look and you see what’s going on between Hal and Kate in their personal lives, and then you see them have to operate in their professional lives. It’s just so great. I think we’re going to see more of that, and possibly that kind of stuff for Grace as well.

Obviously, the more great scenes between Janney and Keri Russell moving forward, the better. Not only that, but it would be nice if there are a few new prominent faces to add to some of the drama here. All things considered, why wouldn’t we want that?

