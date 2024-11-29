The Diplomat season 3 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about The Diplomat season 3 between now and when November ends?

Well, we suppose that the first thing we should really say here is the most obvious: There are not a lot of opportunities left here! With there only being a few days left in the month, there is not a lot of open room for discussion on the future.

Even if this was the start of November, though, we’re still not sure a whole lot would be said about The Diplomat and the future. Why would it? When you are this far away from the premiere, the main priority is just to ensure that things progress behind the scenes.

What we know right now about the future is ultimately not that complicated. The third season of the Keri Russell drama is going to be eight episodes, which puts it at the same length as the first go-around. We know that the renewal is already out there so at this point, the producers just have to focus on trying to make the next season as biting, interesting, and complicated as they possibly can.

For now, our general feeling here is that you will probably see The Diplomat back in early 2026. Sure, it would be great if it were to emerge before that, but you have to remember that Netflix shows often take a good 14-16 months to be made. Even once filming and post-production are done, there is localization and promotion you have to think about. At the end of the day, a lot of the stuff that is in the equation takes a lot of time in order to put together.

So long as season 3 is as topical and as intense as what we had a chance to see the past two go-arounds with this show, we already feel pretty confident with the end result.

What do you most want to see moving into The Diplomat season 3 when it arrives on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







