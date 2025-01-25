Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8: Stopping Captain Spencer

In just under a week’s time you are now going to have a chance to dive head-first into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 8. What is the top priority at this point?

Well, for the title character, there is one way we can put it at this point: Doing almost everything in your power to try and stop Aaron Spencer. The fact that you even have to do that at this point is insane. This is the Captain! How is he the Big Bad?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that there is evidence that Spencer killed Jimmy Powell and has his own son Nicky captured. However, is this enough to qualify as proof? He can’t stop Patrick Dempsey’s character via conventional means, given that very few at the police station would accent the idea that he kidnapped his own son. There are still a ton of questions as to the motive!

Because of all this, Dexter may spend most of episode 8 learning a little bit more about why Aaron is doing what he did — or at least get enough evidence at this point that he can put him on the table.

What are the problems?

Well, Dexter only has so much time to devote to this because of his job. Also, you can argue that Aaron is well-aware of what’s going on here already, based on the way in which Dexter questioned his bloody sleeve. If Spencer is well-aware of what he’s done and is trying to cover it up, doesn’t it make sense to be as suspicious as possible? He is likely going to do something to hide the truth from Dexter in general.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

