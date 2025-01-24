Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: After Raising Kanan

What is going on now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 3 over at Starz? Well, there may be new reasons to wonder about this!

After all, consider the following here first and foremost: We had a premiere date announced earlier today for Power Book III: Raising Kanan and if you are thinking about just that alone, it may be enough to make you even more eager and excited for whatever is next in the franchise. Add to this, of course, the fact that season 3 of Force has already been filmed — it is the final chapter of this story, but not necessarily the end of Tommy Egan’s time in the overall franchise.

It has been clear for a while that the Joseph Sikora series would most likely not premiere until after the prequel, so there is no real shock to the news today. What we would go ahead and say now is that a late spring / early summer start for Power Book IV: Force makes the most sense. Remember here that it has been a really long time since the second season premiered, and we could be getting to around the 18-month mark, give or take, when Raising Kanan is back. You don’t really want to wait longer than this.

As for why we’re stuck waiting this long in general, there’s really not some super-great answer here beyond just the fact that this is how the network is operating a lot these days with some of their shows. This is far from the one that is getting this sort of long-term treatment; it is just frustrating given how dramatic the season 2 finale was and how we’ve been stuck waiting to learn about the fate of certain characters.

