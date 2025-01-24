The Traitors UK season 3 finale: Who won?

We knew entering The Traitors UK season 3 finale that there was going to be some fireworks, especially with the new twists. Remember that the producers no longer were revealing who was a Traitor or a Faithful on the way out the door.

The first person who exited tonight was Charlotte, who we knew was the final Traitor in the mix and got totally undone by that whole Seer twist. This led to Francesca, Leanne, Alexander, and Jake being the final people still standing.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Of course, what made this all so compelling at this point was that all four of the remaining contestants all decided to banish again, even though they did not have to. That meant the end of the road for Alexander, who was a Faithful but also was thoroughly entertaining throughout the season. Honestly, it feels like he is someone who has a history in entertainment even after all of this was done.

So did the remaining three contestants elect to move forward and split the money? Well, not so much. They all still decided to keep going, and then Francesca ended up departing in third place without the grand prize. This meant that Jake and Leanne are the winners!

We will say that this new way of ending the season does create a great deal more emotional upheaval through a lot of the endgame, given that it makes contestants all the more uncertain as to what they are going to do. (They did still learn everyone’s fate after the final decisions were made.) Leanne and Jake were not the winners we anticipated at the end of the season, but we are happy that they did! Leanne in particular was a great person to watch all season.

Related – Get more thoughts on The Traitors UK season 3 finale

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 3 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







