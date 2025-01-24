Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7: Is Spencer the Big Bad?

Tonight, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 7 arrived after a week-long hiatus — so what did we end up learning along the way?

Well, we’ll admit that entering “The Big Bad Body Problem,” we had huge hopes and enormous ambitions that there were a lot of different things that could be uncovered. Take, for example, who was responsible for the death of Jimmy Powell and the capture of Aaron Spencer’s son Nicky. We’ve been in the dark on this for most of the season, but at some point, that has to change … right?

Well, this episode definitely did give way a certain measure of news — after all, we learned over the course of it that Aaron Spencer is the Big Bad! The pieces started to line up when Dexter realized the hesitation cut on Nicky’s finger; meanwhile, from there it was revealed that there was a blood-type match both outside and inside the box. Add to this then the fact that Spencer had a cut on his arm Dexter identified the next morning. Some of his behavior now tracks, but what’s actually going on here?

Ultimately, the tricky thing to figure out right now is Aaron’s motive, especially when it comes to hurting his own son. Is this some sort of elaborate family way, a twisted part of his brain, or some sort of shady dealing with the cartel? We are mostly just shocked by this ending since it was easy to rule out Spencer earlier on in the season, largely due to that same issue with the motive.

Yet, Dexter is now onto him and moving forward, it does feel pretty easy to say that a number of major things are going to change.

