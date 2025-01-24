Chicago PD season 12 finale may be Ruzek, Burgess wedding

Just in case anyone was wondering when Chicago PD season 12 was going to give us the wedding with Ruzek and Burgess, we may have an answer! Not only that, but we tend to think it is one that a lot of people will be happy with.

After all, the ceremony looks to be happening in the upcoming finale, which will likely air this coming May. While we recognize fully that the long wait may be a bummer to a lot of people out there, just remember this: This is also a chance to stage something that is big and special, and also hopefully different from what we have seen on the franchise before.

Speaking to TVLine, it was Adam himself in Patrick John Flueger who confirmed that the finale could be when it eventually goes down:

“I heard it’s going to happen in the finale … I’m touched that they think that it’s worth ending the season with it, but I don’t know how it’s going to go. I don’t know what the story is. I’ve always been fascinated to see how they do an episode of Chicago P.D. and have a proper wedding with all of the corn and cheese that that deserves.”

If the writers really are going in this direction, we do tend to think that the wedding would probably be paired with some sort of absolutely-insane case with a lot of near-constant action and violence; in other words, exactly what most finales bring to you. While it is always fun to picture some sort of super-long TV ceremony for your favorite couple, the reality here is that this rarely ever happens and instead, we are left to think about something that is far more condensed.

