Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 spoilers: ‘In the Trenches’ ends

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 11 — so what will the main focus be?

Well, if you did not know this already, this installment is going to mark the grand conclusion of the epic “In the Trenches” crossover event, and of course we imagine that some emotional stuff will transpire as a result of that. Lives are going to be in danger across the entire franchise, and we also know there is a chance here for us to see a lot of unique interactions throughout! Remember that there are a ton of characters who have never interacted with each other across the franchise, as it has been a really long time since any of these shows crossed paths. This is a chance to allow for some of that.

Chicago PD will be airing at its normal time to finish off the crossover, but note that the timeslots for both Chicago Med and also Chicago Fire are going to be swapped for the sake of the story. The synopsis below gives you a better sense of what more is incoming:

With the suspects still at large and conditions worsening underground, first responders race against the clock to reach the trapped victims, while the investigation into the assailants comes into focus.

Rest assured that this episode is almost certainly going to give you closure to everything that you have a chance to see before. Crossovers do not tend to linger much after the fact, and we certainly do not think that this will be an exception. Prepare for some emotional moments, but also excitement. This is meant to be a celebration of all of these shows, after all!

