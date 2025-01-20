Chicago PD season 12: EP teases ‘action movie’ crossover

One week from Wednesday, you are going to have a chance to see something that we haven’t seen in a while: An epic One Chicago crossover. Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Fire are coming back together for a story that will feel continuous, dramatic, and of course shocking.

While there may not be too many teases out there for it as of yet, we do think we’ve got some of the necessary intel already — and that includes how this is going to be feeling like a big-budget film in a ton of ways.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, here is at least some of what Chicago PD showrunner Gwen Sigan had to say about the event:

“It’s been four or five years, I think, since we did one. It was definitely pre-Covid, so it’s been a while. I’m most excited for people to see the scale of it and what we accomplished. I’m proud of all the teams. Production value is pretty high. It looks really good.

“And then just the storyline itself, I think, is built to have really different unique pairings between the three shows of people that you usually wouldn’t get to see together that usually wouldn’t have screen time together and kind of putting them in emotionally fraught situations and getting to have just a lot of emotion between the three shows. It’s an adrenaline ride too. It’s an action movie, so I’m excited for people to see it. Hopefully, they’ll love it.”

We know that some people out may not watch all three shows, but to get an event like this once every few years or so is something that we do cherish for those who watch the entirety of the franchise. There are still plenty of solo stories to come for all three shows, so there is no major concern there.

Related – Be sure to get more news entering this week’s Chicago PD episode

What do you want to see from Chicago PD and its characters during the crossover?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







