Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 promo: Who is Zoe, really?

Next week NBC is going to bring you Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 — so what else is it that we can say about it now?

After last night’s outstanding spotlight for Kiana Cook, it certainly feels like the bar is getting raised for whatever is coming next. The synopsis for what’s ahead suggested that there will be a huge story for Burgess and Ruzek; was that reflected in the promo? Luckily, the answer to that appeared to be yes.

The title for this episode is “Zoe,” and looking just at said promo alone, you may actually be wondering if this is the police drama or a horror movie. Wasn’t this one of the creepier teases that we’ve had in some time? Adam clearly wants to help her, but for whatever reason, so many people around her turn up dead.

Easily, you can watch this preview alone and get the sense that this young kid may somehow be killing a lot of people in demented fashion, but this all just feels like some sort of misdirect. While there are some episodes of Chicago PD were the obvious solution is the right one, we’ve also seen others over time where things are a little more complicated and there is more of a mystery that unfolds over time. Burgess and Ruzek will almost certainly do what they can to figure this one out, even if it takes them to uncomfortable places. (Could the father be involved? She’s had moms of siblings who are all dead now, but very little is said about a dad…)

Would it be nice if we get some sort of Burzek wedding update in here at some point? 100% and yet, it feels a little bit silly to go into this story with those sort of lofty expectations. For the time being, the main thing that we are hoping for is just a great case to dive into.

