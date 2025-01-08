Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 spoilers: A look to ‘Zoe’

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 arrive — so what more can we say about it?

Well, the first thing to note here is that the title here is “Zoe” and over the course of the hour to come, there is so much to be excited about. This is going to be a big, meaty story for Ruzek and Burgess, and we don’t think we have to sit here and say how beloved these two are! There is a reason why their impending wedding is one of the most exciting things that we are going to have a chance to see this season.

As for what is ahead in the near future, though, it looks like it is going to be more about drama than joy. Below, you can see the full Chicago PD season 12 episode 10 synopsis with some more thoughts on what is ahead:

01/15/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : An unexpected visitor causes disruption for Ruzek and Burgess amidst an emotional investigation involving an unidentified young girl. TV-14

Will there be some resolution to this story?

Well, we do tend to think there is a good chance of that, mostly due to the fact that there are a lot of other stories ahead that have to focus on other characters. Meanwhile, remember that there is also a huge crossover event coming on January 29, and we do tend to think that all across the One Chicago world, there is going to be a lot of emphasis on making sure that stories are settled enough so that everyone can be involved over there.

With episode 10 in particular, we’re just glad to have our expectations in a pretty simple spot: Just to see great stuff from Patrick John Flueger and Marina Squerciati. If that happens, we’ll be thrilled.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Chicago PD season 12 episode 10?

