Shifting Gears spoilers: Nancy Travis, Tim Allen to reunite

We know already that Shifting Gears has proven itself to be a success at ABC, and one of the reasons why here is simply nostalgia. After all, we have at the center of the series Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, two performs who already have super-successful sitcoms under their belts.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead share some more casting news now? Following her time with Allen on Last Man Standing, we are going to be seeing Nancy Travis on board this show as well!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional video discussions!

According to a report right now from Us Weekly, we are going to see Travis appear as Charlotte, a “spirited widow” who connects with Allen’s character of Matt. There is no specific air date for this installment as of right now.

So is there a chance that Allen and Travis play long-term love interests all over again? On paper you can argue that 100%, but we don’t imagine that Shifting Gears long-term is going to be doing the same thing that we’ve seen elsewhere. What is the logic in that? Honestly, it just feels like there isn’t that much, and that is what makes us think that the series is probably going to go in a slightly different direction.

Beyond this casting news…

Well, let’s just make it clear that there is a good chance that a season 2 gets announced over the next few weeks. Remember that we just saw Abbott Elementary get the green light for more episodes, so why wouldn’t we see the same thing here? It really just makes the most overall sense when you think about it.

New episodes of Shifting Gears are going to continue to air Wednesday nights over at ABC. We just hope you are ready…

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Shifting Gears now, including other details about what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Shifting Gears with Nancy Travis?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







