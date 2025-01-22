Shifting Gears season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘Grief’

As we look ahead to Shifting Gears season 1 episode 4 on ABC next week, are we getting to the heart of the story. From the get-go with the Tim Allen – Kat Dennings series, it was clear that grief would be a major motivating factor. After all, Matt has not fully learned how to handle the loss of his wife; is this something that Riley can help with?

Sure, we recognize fully that this is a sitcom, and we know by virtue of that there will be a number of reasonably silly laugh-out-loud moments. Yet, at the same time some of the best comedies have also had their fair share of tears and emotional stuff, as well — it causes you to be grounded more in the story and allow you those opportunities to really get to know someone better.

Fittingly, the title of Shifting Gears season 1 episode 4 is “Grief.” Below, the synopsis sets the stage for what you are going to see:

When Riley discovers a closet filled with her late mother’s clothes, she insists Matt hasn’t processed her death and urges him to see a grief counselor. Meanwhile, Gabriel faces a crisis of confidence when he’s put in charge of the shop for a day.

How are the ratings?

We should note that the numbers for episode 2 were down significantly from the premiere, as it posted a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic (versus a 0.7) and just over 4.5 million viewers (versus 6.1). Obviously, these are just live figures and the comedy may pick up other viewers via streaming. Nothing here, though, is altogether concerning; if the numbers for episode 2 last for the remainder of the season, we would consider it close to a sure thing for renewal. After all, it is hard to get enormous audiences for this particular genre these days.

