Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 25, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Make no mistake that we want nothing more than to have the sketch series back! Last weekend, the show returned from a long hiatus with a show hosted by Dave Chappelle. So, what is happening here?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share the good news right now: You are going to be seeing a new installment on the air in a few hours! Also, this is one hosted by none other than Timothée Chalamet, who will also be serving as the musical guest. This is fresh off of him getting an Oscar nomination for A Complete Unknown, which puts him in unique company. How often do you get a non-singer serving as the musical guest, especially dash removed from getting an Oscar nom?

The great thing about Chalamet hosting is that he’s done it before — by virtue of that alone, we know that he will do a good job! His first time on the show was really fun, and we do think he will be game for just about everything, whether it be impersonations or physical comedy.

Now, if there is some sort of bad news to share here, there is a chance that this is going to be the last episode before the 50th anniversary special airing on February 16. There are no other episodes that have been announced, and we do think that the producers are going to take a great deal of time in order to figure a lot of this out, including a lot of big-name cameos.

Because of all of this, we do have a feeling that there won’t be too many cameos in this episode — after all, who wouldn’t want to be on the 50th instead?

