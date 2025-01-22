Saturday Night Live promo: Timothée Chalamet lookalikes galore!

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, there is a new episode of Saturday Night Live coming this weekend — and by all accounts, this one is going to be a blast.

So what are we looking at here? Well, first and foremost, we have Timothée Chalamet serving as the host. Also, then the musical guest! It has been an extremely long time since someone not known as a singer has pulled double-duty, but the reason for it here is promotion of his Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, meaning that he will perform as the legendary recording artist.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more great TV reactions and reviews!

At this point in his career Chalamet is known for a number of different things, but one of the sillier pop-culture headlines of the past year with him is the lookalike contest that was held, one where he even turned up near the end! If you head over to the official SNL YouTube page now, you can see a promo that spoofs this concept in spectacular fashion. Because the actor is having to prepare for his musical performances, he is actively sending over his lookalikes to take on some other responsibilities, whether it be practicing for the monologue or even appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. (It is not often that you see a former cast member like Fallon cameo in a promo like this.)

We’re not sure that Chalamet’s approval rating has ever been higher than right now, whether it be due to his movies or his appearance on College GameDay that showed a shocking amount of sports knowledge. He’s also hosted before, which leaves us with a ton of confidence that we are going to be getting a great episode here.

Related – See some more coverage from this past weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live now

What do you want to see from Timothée Chalamet on Saturday Night Live this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a few more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







