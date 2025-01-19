Saturday Night Live: Dave Chappelle tributes Jimmy Carter

We knew that entering tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode with Dave Chappelle as the host, we were sure to see surprises. Oh, and of course he would be controversial.

Did the comedian succeed in the latter? Maybe, but not in the way that you would expect. He claimed earlier on in his lengthy stand-up monologue that he was trying to be “less controversial,” but he then opted to conclude with a discussion about an experience he had with Jimmy Carter in the Middle East. It led into a story about empathy for people no matter where you are from, whether it be in California after the wildfires or in the midst of a near-constant conflict halfway around the world.

Did we expect to see Chappelle speaking about peace and caring for one another? Hardly, and we certainly are unsure how the internet will react to it. After all, his opinions tend to vary all across the political map, and you can argue that every person out there will disagree with at least one thing he said. Of course, it is typically not the job of a comedian to try to speak to politics in the first place.

Beyond just the tribute to Carter (and an attempt to offer advice to Donald Trump), there were a couple of other memorable things about it. Take, for example, just how long it was from start to finish. Or, how he somehow is able to continue to smoke during the entire ordeal. (Chappelle, interestingly enough, continued to do that during the first sketch that followed.)

Online, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of divided reactions to this — and we also don’t think that Dave will care. That has seemingly never been his thing.

What did you think about Dave Chappelle’s monologue on Saturday Night Live tonight?

