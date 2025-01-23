Chicago PD season 12 spoilers: The future of Ruzek’s dad

On last night’s new episode of Chicago PD season 12, we ended up seeing a particularly brutal storyline for one Adam Ruzek. After all, we learned that his father has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and while he is in the early stages now, this is something that could get bad pretty soon.

Ultimately, this is the sort of situation that can be hard for any child, but Adam decidedly quickly that he wanted his dad to move in with him. This led to an extremely emotional moment where his father eventually gave in, but nothing about the situation moving forward is going to be easy.

Speaking to TV Insider on the subject, here is at least some of what Patrick John Flueger had to say on the subject on what is ahead, and whether Ruzek even understands the challenges that are coming:

No, I don’t think he has any concept of what he’s taking on. I just don’t think he can conceptualize the idea of letting him go anywhere but home. I don’t think it’s about how hard it’s going to be. It’s not about, have I really thought this out? It’s about, “I don’t need to think about anything at all. You’re coming home to me and I’m going to take care of you. I will not let you go. Certainly not far, far away, not in Florida, go be by yourself and fall apart? No, no, you come home, I’ll take care of you like you took care of me.”

The actor also does note in the interview that you are going to have some chances to see this storyline continue this year — while next week could be a crossover, we imagine there will be a lot more to address before we get to the finale.

How much more of Ruzek’s dad and this story do you expect to see on Chicago PD season 12?

