Squid Game season 3: Departing star shares possible theories

Leading into the third and final season of Squid Game on Netflix, it seems like everyone has their fair share of theories. Of course, that also includes people who were previously on the show!

Given the way that the season 2 finale ended, we of course more than understand anyone who is eager for more of what is next. Consider what we saw for a moment there! Not only was Gi-hun captured, In-ho a.k.a. the Front Man opted not to kill him. Given how brutal this world is, honestly it does feel like there is some sort of other super-sinister plan that is in the works here! We may not know precisely what that is right now, but we are certainly nervous.

Now, let’s turn over to Lee Seo-hwan, who played one of Gi-hun’s best friends in Jung-bae before his tragic death at the end of last season. Speaking to the Radio Times recently, he offered up some theories while also admitting that he is still largely in the dark about the story ahead:

“I know nothing about season 3, but as a viewer and a fan myself, I think there could be three possibilities. One would be Gi-hun losing all hope, and the second, him becoming even more vengeful. But the third possibility would be him becoming vengeful towards the players, not the people behind the game. If I were Jung-bae, I think it would be most heartbreaking to see Gi-hun go all vengeful and spiteful towards the players.”

Of course, we want to believe that there could be a little bit more of an optimistic end to the story here, mostly because it feels like there’s no real reason to end this in a super-painful manner. Then again, Squid Game has killed off so many characters and it has taken some value in being unpredictable. Our advice? Don’t make many assumptions ahead of the ending.

