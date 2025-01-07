Squid Game season 3 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Now that we are a solid week into 2025, what better time to dive further into a possible Squid Game season 3 premiere date?

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is really simple: No formal premiere date has been announced yet by Netflix. We know that there have been reports of one potentially in June, but until some sort of global reveal is made, we tend to think that anything can still happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can honestly state is simply this: Squid Game season 3 has been filmed, and currently the post-production process is being done to perfect a lot of the episodes. This will be the final chapter of Gi-hun’s journey, but we imagine that the franchise is going to be able to bring a few different surprises our way leading up to that. There have been rumors about an American version for a long time now, and that is without even getting into the possibility of a prequel or spin-off to the Korean edition.

So what will season 3 ultimately look like?

Well, the biggest thing that we can state here is that odds are, we are going to be seeing something that looks a little bit similar to the “Red Light, Green Light” teaser at the end of season 2. There are going to be more Games coming, and they could be the most brutal ones yet. The Front Man now has Gi-hun in his possession, but is he going to be interested in working with him? Or, is there another plan that is happening? We do at least think that there is a reason the character is not dead and for now, this is the perfect thing to speculate about.

We’d be surprised if there is any more news coming for January, given that the second season just came out. For now, getting people to catch up is top priority.

Related – See what the Squid Game creator had to say about the potential for some other spin-offs down the line

Do you think we will get any big Squid Game season 3 reveals this month?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







