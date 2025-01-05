Squid Game season 3: Creator on a possible spin-off idea

The third season of Squid Game is coming to Netflix last year, but who said that this is the end of the franchise as we know it?

At this point, what we know is simply this: Season 3 is the end of Gi-hun’s story. There could be more story around it, and 100% we tend to think that the streaming service is going to wand it. After all, why wouldn’t they? We are talking about a show that is enormously popular and makes everyone involved a ton of money. You can argue that this idea goes against the show’s central message but really, it doesn’t matter. Television is a business, and that part of things is not going to change.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk indicated that there are some ideas that he is bouncing around to keep it going:

“One of the ideas I’m tossing around is what happened between season one and two. There’s a three-year gap. So, for example, what was the Front Man doing during those three years? … What was the Recruiter doing? When I have some downtime, I like to just toss some ideas around and go wild with my imagination. So I guess we can be open to anything.”

The problem with some of these potential series is pretty simple at this point: You have to find a way in order to justify the story, and that can be hard when you know where things are going. Then again, we saw the world of Breaking Bad doing it pretty effectively when it comes to Better Call Saul. It can be possible, but you need a really effectively plan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

