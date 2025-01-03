Squid Game season 3: Can the Front Man actually change?

While we know that there are many adversaries within the heart of Squid Game, one stands out above the pack in the Front Man. How can he not? Think about what we’ve seen from him so far in the series. We know that he has helped to orchestrate the Games; beyond that, we saw In-ho inter the competition under a false name in season 2. He drew Gi-hun in and after that, he betrayed him!

At the end of the season 2 finale, we saw In-ho don the mask once more, indicating that he does have some sort of secret agenda.

Despite how wicked that In-ho might be, is there a chance at all to turn him around? Can Gi-hun eventually appeal to some of his better angels? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is what the actor behind the role in Lee Byung-hun had to say on the subject:

I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to spoil season three. I really mean it: In-ho’s interiority is really hard to know, even as season three progresses. What I’ve taken away in embodying and acting as him in season three, that possibility for change within him always exists.

We do think that possibility is what makes the show so engaging! We’re not saying that he will actually show a different side, but there are reasons why In-ho ended up in the spot that he is. A part of what makes Squid Game so exciting is that everyone is morally complicated. There is also a lot of his history that we’d love to know more about.

As of right now, the plan is for season 3 to premiere this summer. Let’s hope that it is worth the wait!

What do you think we are going to see from the Front Man on Squid Game season 3?

Can he have a change of heart at all? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

