Squid Game season 3: Are there other new games?

Based on the tiny teaser that we have seen so far for Squid Game season 3, we know that there is one notable change coming: There will be two robots for the next iteration of “Red Light, Green Light.” Clearly, some of Gi-hun’s manipulation of the game in season 2 is leading to the Front Man shaking some things up!

Now that we’ve noted this, though, you do have to start wondering some questions about the remainder of the games. Are there going to be some changes? Or, is the show going to just present all-new games altogether?

Well, a lot of this ultimately depends here on what the real story here becomes, as we saw from season 2 that Gi-hun was not content on just letting everyone go from one round to the next. We may see another incomplete chapter of the Games moving forward. The presence of “Red Light, Green Light” makes us think in theory that we won’t just be starting off season 3 where season 2 left off, and that means there could either be new players, returning players who survived season 2, or a combination of the both.

Just because the visual spectacle and macabre nature of these games is what makes Squid Game stand out as a show, we do tend to think that you are going to see at least something new before season 3 is up — and not just an adaptation of an existing game. We’re sure that Netflix’s reality-competition based on the show would appreciate it. Sure, we know that the producers of the Korean drama aren’t actively thinking much about that; we tend to view it more as an unintended consequence.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

