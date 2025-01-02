Squid Game season 3: Creator on possible spin-off ideas

Based on everything that we have heard so far about Squid Game season 3, it is going to be the final season on Netflix. However, is that going to be the end of the franchise? Far from it.

As we have noted in the past, the streaming service has already ordered another season of the reality competition show. Meanwhile, there has been talk about an English-language version for a little while, with noted director David Fincher being attached to the project.

So what about the original Squid Game universe? That is where things get complicated. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following comment that suggested he would at least consider possible ideas set within the world:

I wrote seasons two and three back-to-back, we filmed them back-to-back, and it’s currently in post. It’s going to arrive some time in 2025. And the third season will really explore that sense of loss and failure, that guilt weighing so heavily on Gi-hun. How’s he going to navigate the story further with all of that weighing down on him?

Personally, I see the third season as being the finale to this story. That’s because I believe I’ve had closure to the story I wanted to tell about society through the character of Seong Gi-hun. If I ever wanted to go back to the world of Squid Game, it would be about different characters with a different story arc. Some kind of spinoff, maybe. For example, the masked guards. How did they end up here? What do they do in their downtime? Something like that, maybe.

Honestly, we do think that a show like Squid Game does not necessarily need to go on forever in order to meet its intended goals and if you do too much, it could cheapen the end product. Because of this, our hope is that Netflix is careful about adding many spin-offs unless they are completely confident in the idea that it can lift the quality overall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

