Squid Game season 3: Netflix denies Leonardo DiCaprio rumors

For those wondering whether or not Leonardo DiCaprio would actually be making an appearance on Squid Game season 3, let’s just say this: Temper your expectations.

In a way, it feels almost silly to even suggest that the Oscar winner would be turning up at all. He is historically choosy about some of his projects, and has also not starred in a TV series since Growing Pains more than three decades ago. Yet, this rumor about him and season 3 started to get traction over New Year’s due to a report from Korean outlet OSEN. They claimed that the appearance would be brief, and that almost everything was being kept under wraps.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for SQUID GAME videos!

While Netflix does not always respond to rumors like this, in this instance they clearly decided it was better to get out in front of any false hope. In a statement (per Dexerto), a representative for the streaming service noted that “the rumors are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded.”

If we had gotten to see Leo…

The role that would have honestly made the most sense would be for him to play one of the VIPs who are bearing witness to the games; yet, we also tend to think that such a cameo could be a distraction, given that he is such an impossibly-famous actor that it could easily pull you out of what was going on actively within the story.

Do we think that there are some possible cameos in season 3? Absolutely, but remember that this is the final season. It is hard to imagine Netflix wanting to do anything to distract from the story itself.

Related – See how Netflix is currently setting the stage for Squid Game season 3

Did you ever believe the Leonardo DiCaprio – Squid Game rumors?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates — more will be coming as we approach the third season later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







