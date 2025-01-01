Squid Game season 3 poster highlights the new robot

As many of you know at this point, Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix in 2025 … and it is easy to feel bittersweet about it. How can you not, given that this is the end of the road?

Yet, at the same time we are excited to see what the next version of the show is going to look like, especially since we are going to see a lot of things escalate in a pretty big way. How can they not, given that Gi-hun had been brought in by the Front Man? Judging from the season 3 teaser featuring two robots leading “Red Light, Green Light,” it also seems like there is a pretty good chance that the games are adapting to some of his strategies and are going to make it even harder for contestants to survive.

Of course, the new poster released by Netflix (see here) does not give a lot away, but it does showcase both the classic robot and the new one, which will likely keep people from hiding behind each other.

As exciting as this poster is, of course the bigger question that we have to wonder is this: What happened to the surviving contestants from season 2? Do some of them end up coming back into the Games again, or are they all killed? At this point, it just feels rather hard to believe that after all the violence and chaos, they are going to suddenly let out all of these people to where they can go off and tell the tale about what they’ve witnessed.

Hopefully, this poster already being out is a reminder that season 3 could arrive as early as the summer — after all, it has already been filmed. Why wait?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

