Squid Game season 3 premiere date: Earlier than expected?

We are lucky at this point to know that Squid Game season 3 is going to be coming to Netflix. Given the long wait between seasons 1 and 2, we recognize that it may be easy to anticipate that we’ll be sitting back for a long time to see what’s next.

However, this is where we come to share a certain amount of good news: The wait is actually not going to be that long, all things considered. The third season has already been filmed and with that, the challenge here is going to be editing the remainder of the story and then Netflix deciding when to bring it on. This will be the final season and interestingly enough, originally it and season 2 were going to be bundled all at once.

Speaking to Variety in a new interview, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following to say about some of what the future could hold:

At this point, anything I might say is going to be a spoiler, so I want to be cautious. But what I can say is, after Season 2 launches, I believe we will be announcing the launch date for Season 3 soon. I probably expect that to launch around summer or fall next year. But as for the storyline of the third season, Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like? What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do? Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in Season 2.

Our hope here is that at the end of the day, the new season is going to find a way to live up to some of the hype and the crazy, hyper-violent cliffhanger that we got at the end of season 2. So many characters are dead, and the fate of Gi-hun himself is still very much up in the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

