Squid Game season 2 finale: The betrayal; is Jung-bae dead?

There were so many things we anticipated entering the Squid Game season 2 finale. What did we not expect? Almost an hour of pure chaos.

Unlike the first season, we did not experience the Games in anywhere near the same way. A brawl between the X’s and O’s in episode 6 took several lives, including the incredibly wicked (and incredibly irritating) Thanos. Moving into episode 6, Jung-bae and Gi-hun worked to concoct a plan that included taking out the guards and finding an alternate way to escape. Unfortunately, what he did not realize was that this particular game was rigged from the start.

Earlier on this season, it was revealed that In-ho a.k.a. the Front Man had infiltrated the Games as player number 001, where he also used the alias of Oh Young-il. He spent much of this chapter of the Games working on order to gain his trust, leaving him vulnerable in the event that he tried something severe to break up the games in their entirety. (It is also worth noting that In-ho decided to vote no to set up a tie, likely knowing that there would be a chaotic fallout that would keep the Games going.)

When “Young-il” joined the rebellion against the guards, he was able to do so as a supposed ally. However, when he was separated from Gi-hun, he was able to commit the ultimate betrayal, taking out multiple players and helping to orchestrate the final failure. Jung-bae, arguably one of the few friends Gi-hun had from his real life, was killed right in front of him. Meanwhile, In-ho returned once more to his Front Man persona and stood in front of Gi-hun in the end. Lee Jung-jae’s character surprisingly is still alive, but why? Is there a plan for a fate worse than death?

What is perhaps most curious of all here is the fact that Jung-bae could have told Gi-hun about what he saw from Young-il choking out a contestant from an earlier game; however, he opted not to after the tie vote. What could have changed?

What did you think about the events of the Squid Game season 2 finale?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

