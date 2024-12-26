Squid Game season 3 premiere date hopes at Netflix

Following the big premiere of Squid Game season 2 this week at Netflix, it is going to make a lot of sense to get season 3 news.

Without further ado, then, let’s go ahead and raise the question: When will we get a chance to see more? Is it at any point in the near future?

Well, this is where we hand over what we consider to be both the good and bad news all at once. The good news is that Squid Game season 3 has actually been shot already, which means that the powers-that-be at Netflix will have a little more flexibility when it comes to when the series is going to be coming back. However, that does not mean that you are going to be seeing it immediately. There is apparently still a little bit of post-production work that has to be done here and beyond just that, the streaming service will likely try to space things out to a certain extent.

For now, it is our general sentiment that the next batch of episodes is going to be coming our ay when we get around to late 2025. Anything before that could be more or less a TV miracle.

One interesting tidbit worth noting

For those who have not actually heard as of yet, seasons 2 and 3 were originally thought of as a larger entity. So why change things up? The simplest answer that we can offer is that the season was going to be too long otherwise. With season 3 being the final one for the Korean drama, you are going to get a certain element of closure. Does that mean that there will be a happy end? Hardly, but there it always going to be a certain measure of hope here.

