Squid Game season 2: Creator talks exhaustion, season 3

As many of you may know already, there is a Squid Game season 2 coming to Netflix on December 26 — and there’s a ton to be eager about!

Of course, with this being said, it is also fair to note here that the expectations surrounded this show are weighing on everyone and for good reason. The first was a global sensation all over the globe, and the streaming service has marketed the second season like nobody’s business.

Hopefully, the end result is worth it, but there is no denying that everyone here is pretty darn tired. That can especially be said for creator / director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who said the following recently to Variety on the subject:

“I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired. In a way, I have to say, I’m so sick of Squid Game. I’m so sick of my life making something, promoting something. So I’m not thinking about my next project right now. I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix. Not the Squid Game island.”

While filming for season 3 (the final season) has already wrapped, post-production for it remains ongoing. The same can be said for all of the promotion of season 2. We tend to think that this stuff can be tough for any creator out there, but it is even more so here given 1) the expectations and 2) the fact that Hwang has his hands in almost every single aspect of the show. It has to be tiring.

Also, remember that him spending so much time on Squid Game is also atypical for the Korean television model. The majority of the shows there are not built for extended runs.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

