Squid Game season 2: New details, Lee Jung-jae tease

It has been such an incredibly long wait and yet, season 2 of Squid Game is set to premiere on Netflix come December 26. Want to know more about it?

Well, in anticipation of what is to come, we are at least happy to share some more details via the streaming service and star Lee Jung-jae. The basis of the story here seems to be clear, as you are going to see Gi-hun work to re-infiltrate the games in order to now change them. This is a noble intent, but whether or not it will actually work falls totally under the umbrella of “totally different story.” It is also what fundamentally makes the remainder of the show unpredictable.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV discussions!

First and foremost, here is how Netflix is describing the new season, confirming that we are looking at the same prize for the contestants at the end of the competition:

Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 456 billion won.

Now, amidst all the craziness, death, and chaos within Squid Game, there is still a larger message of humanity. This is something that Gi-hun is trying to shine a light on, and star Lee Jung-jae had the following to say on the subject to NBC News:

I hope that people watching the show would also have some time to reflect on human nature and think about whether we are on the right path — if we are on the path to making the world a better place, or are we going the other way around.

Be prepared to get excited watching the show; yet, at the same time, also be prepared to get emotional.

Related – See a new trailer for Squid Game season 2, and prepare yourself for what is ahead

What are you most eager to see moving into Squid Game season 2, especially for Gi-hun?

Do you think that there is any chance at all that he succeeds? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and also come back for more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







