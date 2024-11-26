Squid Game season 2 trailer hypes up possible rebellion

We knew that Squid Game season 2 was going to be coming onto Netflix on December 26 — want another reason to be excited?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new extended look at the season, which does feature primarily the return of Gi-hun as Player 456 to the Games, albeit with a different purpose in mind. This time around, he appears desperate to stop it by any means necessary.

So, how does he go about doing that? We know that in some of the earlier previews for what is ahead, the character seemed to be intent on getting people to leave. Now, however, he could be working to incite some sort of revolt. The problem here is that a lot of the other participants need the money, which is a big part of what was the focus of the first season. Unless the world suddenly changes, the Games could perpetually exist.

Now, we know that Squid Game will continue to featuring a lot of absolutely bonkers games, including some new creations. It does appear that Red Light, Green Light could still be back, just as it seems like there could be some new villains coming in here desperate to eliminate others no matter what.

At the center of everything could be the Front Man, one of the few non-Gi-hun characters who are on the show. The back-and-forth between him and Lee Jung-jae’s character is one of the most intriguing parts of the show.

Now, remember this

There is a season 3 already ordered, and it will be the final season. Odds are, you are going to see the story connect in a pretty direct fashion.

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 2 at Netflix next month?

Have any main theories? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

