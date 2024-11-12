Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Creator talks central theme

To date, we know that there has not been that much shared when it comes to major plot details on Squid Game season 2. Luckily, that is starting to change as we near the series’ big return on December 26.

Obviously, the Netflix hit is one of the most-anticipated releases of the entire year, and there are plenty of reasons why given how season 1 ended and its success. Gi-hun is going to make an effort to try and save everyone from the Games this time around … but do they really want to be saved? That seems to be at least one of the biggest questions that creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is currently looking at.

In a fantastic new profile over at The Hollywood Reporter, Hwang gets more into how division is really one of the central themes that he wanted to explore:

“I was inspired by the sheer fact that everywhere you turn, people are drawing lines, whether it’s by generation, class, religion, ethnicity or race … I wanted to tell a story about how the different choices we make create conflicts among us and to open up a conversation about whether there is a way to move toward a direction where we can overcome these divisions.”

One other thing that is worth noting from this interview is that this time around, there are going to be more younger contestants in the Games. Why? Well, Hwang explains that in season 1, there were fewer reasons for young people to be in debt; however, that has changed following the pandemic and also the rise of cryptocurrency.

Beyond season 2, we are happy to know already that a season 3 is coming and with that, there is so much still to look forward to. Unfortunately, season 3 will be the final one, with it slated to air next year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

