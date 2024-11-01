Squid Game season 2 teaser: Gi-hun’s new purpose revealed!

We knew entering Halloween that a new Squid Game season 2 teaser was going to emerge; what we did not expect was something so substantial!

If you head over to the link here, you can see an early look at a lot of the great stuff that is going to be coming within the next chapter of the story, something that of course will revolve around Gi-hun infiltrating the Games once more. We know that he wants to do whatever he can to try and take them down, but the goal is perhaps a little more complicated than it seems on the surface.

After all, you can see Lee Jung-jae’s character pleading to the other contestants to quit right away, informing them that they will all be murdered. However, not only do some of them not listen, they actually begin to think that he is a mole working on the inside. Why else would he be back?

While a lot of the specifics and the finer details of the games this time around remain to be seen, one thing you can bank on is that a lot of the carnage the first go-around is once again going to be here. Gi-hun may be as determined a hero as you are going to find, but at the same time don’t lose sight of the fact that he is one man in opposition to a pretty vast organization. Also, it is easy to imagine that at this point, they have prepared fully for the possibility that someone like him would try to pull a stunt like this. (Then again, he is one of the few who seems more interested in justice than the idea of some quick / easy move for monetary gain.)

Related – Squid Game season 3 is going to be the final season

What are you most excited to see on Squid Game season 2, based on the teaser?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







