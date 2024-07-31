Squid Game season 3: Why is it ending at Netflix?

Today, there was a lot of huge news announced when it comes to Squid Game — but also something that may genuinely shock a lot of people. As it turns out, the upcoming third season premiering in 2025 is going to be the final one.

Given that the Korean drama proved to be one of the biggest streaming hits in history during season 1, it would be easy to argue that it would continue to be renewed for another four or five years. That hasn’t happened, and that means that it’s time to pose another big question: Why?

Well, a lot of it could come down to a rather simple statement: Some shows just are not meant for an altogether long life. Also, Korean dramas in general do tend to have a clear beginning, middle, and end and don’t often last for several years. Ending with the third season helps to ensure that the series never grows stale, and it allows people to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Some viewers may love this — however, we don’t necessarily think that the rules for one show are the same for others. Even though ending Squid Game with season 3 feels right, there are still plenty of other shows that could benefit from airing for a good seven or eight years. A lot just depends on the story being told. Here, you can’t just have Gi-hun going through the Games time and time again. At a certain point it would either feel stale or ridiculous, so there’s an effort to stop that here in advance.

When can you expect a season 2 trailer?

At this point, we feel like it is likely to come either in October or November — anything to help get the show more records.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

