Squid Game season 2 premiere date! Season 3 will be final one

Today, Netflix finally revealed some huge news when it comes to the future of Squid Game — so, what did we learn?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin by noting the fact that we are finally going to see the second season premiere on Thursday, December 26 — not only that, but the third and final season is going to be streaming next year. There have been rumors for a long time that the series filmed the second and third seasons back to back to reduce the time in between. Based on these announcements, this could very well be accurate.

In a statement shared via social media, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had the following to say about the big announcement:

“It’s been almost three years since Season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place … On the first day we began shooting Season 2, I remember thinking ‘Wow, I can’t believe I’m back in the world of Squid Game’. It almost felt surreal. I wonder how it will feel for you to be back in Squid Game after three years as well.

“Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn’t seem to be an easy opponent this time either. The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year. I am thrilled to see that the seed that was planted in creating a new Squid Game grow and bear fruit through the end of this story. We’ll do our best to make sure we bring you yet another thrill ride.”

Of course, even though season 3 will be the end here, we have a hard time envisioning that it is the end for the franchise globally. There is a ton to consider here! The show may have international adaptations, and there is also the reality show Squid Game: The Challenge at the same time.

What are you most excited to see entering Squid Game season 2, let alone season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







