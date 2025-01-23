Squid Game season 3 spoilers: Star teases ‘brutal’ story ahead

As so many people may be aware at this point, a Squid Game season 3 is coming to Netflix — not only that, but it is the end of the story.

If you saw the end to the second season already, then you are pretty darn familiar with some of where things are going. Gi-hun has been captured by In-ho, and who is to say what his ideas are for his future? There is a chance that he could use him to try and make the Games harder for the other contestants. Gi-hun may try to refuse, but would such efforts really work? This is where you can argue that the story could move in a number of unexpected directions.

For the time being, the best thing that we can do is try and share a tease from one of the key players involved now. Speaking to Cinema Today (via a Screen Rant translation), here is what Jo Yu-ri, who plays Jun-hee on the show, had to say:

“It seems like a lot of people have been predicting the contents of season 3, but it seems like not many of them have gotten it right as I thought. A truly unimaginably brutal and cruel story awaits, so please look forward to it.”

In other words, we are not going to get a show that is necessarily expected within its final batch of episodes. Would we like to imagine that Squid Game is going to be building towards a rather happy conclusion? In theory sure, but we’ve also seen enough shows over time to know that this is far from guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

