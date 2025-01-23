Severance season 2 episode 2 sneak peek: An apology…

Late tomorrow night Severance season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive on Apple TV+, but why not prepare now with a sneak preview?

While the folks at Rotten Tomatoes do not necessarily have a super-long look at the next chapter of the Adam Scott series, there is still something here that you can very-much be excited to see. After all, it is something that focuses almost exclusively on Harmony Cobel, who appears to be getting an apology from one of the bigwigs at Lumon in Helena!

Now, is this really Helena? We know that there is an incredible amount of debate over that right now, largely due to the myriad of theories that are out there suggesting that Helly R. is actually Helena now in the severed world. In this case, though, we tend to think that if Helly R. was out in the real world on a more substantial basis, she would be causing chaos — and not apologizing to Patricia Arquette’s character.

This preview does seem to suggest that at the very least, we could be getting a larger look at what Helena does, which is very-much in demand given that we only learned about her existence within the finale. She perhaps knows more than anyone about just how valuable the program is to the extend that she is willing to undergo severance herself, so she is likely at the forefront of whatever damage control needs to be done here. Earning public trust back after some of the various calamities at the end of last season is not going to be easy, but at the same time, it is the sort of thing that you can claim is absolutely essential and then some. We’re more than a little bit easer to see how all of this ends up playing out.

