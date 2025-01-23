Bachelor in Paradise season 10: Host on possible changes

There is no official Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date as of yet at ABC, but we are lucky to know the show is coming! With that, of course, are a number of other questions, and that includes what sort of changes may be coming up to the format.

After all, there are (at least to us) undoubtedly some parts of the series that grew stale. By the end of it, we are not altogether sure that anyone benefited from the location being the same every year, and that is without even mentioning the rinse-and-repeat dates. Meanwhile, the entertainment value often dropped as the season went along and people coupled up. Not all of these problems are going to be easy fixes, but we do hope that the show finds a way to figure a few things out.

So are there some twists that are in the works? Well, think about it right now as conversations about twists. Speaking to Swooon recently, here is some of what host Jesse Palmer had to say:

“I am supposed to be talking with some people about it pretty soon, but I’m so excited … I am expecting some changes. I don’t know what those changes are going to necessarily be. I certainly have my own hopes what it might be, but I’m just really excited to get back to the beach personally, and to see our lovely cast, and to hopefully see some people fall in love and get engaged and to be back with [bartender] Wells [Adams].”

The one thing that is certainly good is that with Bachelor in Paradise off the air for so long, you do have an opportunity here to bring in a new pool of contestants who will hopefully bring something new to the proceedings — something that we definitely would appreciate at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

