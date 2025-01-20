Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date: January update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Bachelor in Paradise season 10 between now and the end of January? Well, we will start here by noting that you are right to have a lot of questions on this.

After all, remember first and foremost that the Bachelor Nation spin-off was greenlit last year for another season after an extremely long delay, but there is still no word on either the cast or an air date. Could that change soon? With Grant Ellis’ season of the show starting next week, there is at least an interesting argument to be made over it.

With that being said, we honestly do think we’ll be waiting for a while longer. Our general sentiment here is that Bachelor in Paradise could be back in the summer, but that depends on when filming happens and also what we get for The Bachelorette over the coming months, as well. (We have seen Paradise air in the fall in the past.)

Beyond just the premiere date, of course there are some other questions worth thinking about here, as well, for season 10. Take, for example, the possibility of some major alterations to the format. The past few years have grown rather stale with the same setting and dates that honestly feel like repeats of ones that have happened in past years. Personally, it feels like it would make some sense to find a new locale or at least some twists to the format where you have drama and things do not become overly dry once a lot of people couple up. That has been another problem that has plagued this particular part of the franchise for a good while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

