Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere date: Where is it?

Are you eager to learn something more about Bachelor in Paradise season 10 at ABC? At this point, we 100% understand. How can you not? We are pretty deep into Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette at this point and yet, there hasn’t been much in the way of preview content for it.

So what in the world is going on here? Well, there is actually a pretty simple answer for it at the moment: The series is not on this fall, which has been the case in the past. This is actually the first time in years that we are not going to have the breezy spin-off on the air.

Rest assured, you will get another trip to Paradise, but it is not going to be until we get around to 2025. We also wonder if there could be some other changes to the format, as well. The ratings for the most-recent season failed to set the entertainment world ablaze and as a result of that, you can easily argue here that this is one of those shows that could benefit from a little bit of a refresh. Maybe that means a new setting; or, different dates that do not feel like retreads. This is a hard show to do just because the longer it goes, the easier it may be for it to be stuck in a rut of showing the same thing time and time again.

For the time being, let’s just hope here that there are some relatively big names from Bachelor Nation on this season, largely because that has been yet another big problem. There are always a few people on these seasons we barely remember, but it feels like the scales have been tipped more in the direction of unknowns as of late.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

