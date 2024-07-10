Bachelor in Paradise renewed for season 10; premiere date hopes

In the midst of a pretty predictable schedule release today, ABC announced something shocking: Bachelor in Paradise is coming back!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Bachelor Nation spin-off is 100% coming back for some more episodes; you will just have to wait a while to see it. It was not a part of the fall schedule and for the time being, it remains to be seen if it will be held until the spring, summer, or even fall of 2025. There is actually a case to be made for shooting it close to the end of the year and then premiering it in between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette — we do tend to think that having it on the air at the same time as some of the Golden series is a mistake, since you are giving viewers too much of something all at once.

One of the other things that we are certainly curious about right now comes down to how much the series is going to make changes to what has been a relatively established format, and we mean that in both a good and bad way. One of the things that they have done smartly over the years is work to continue to refresh the casting pool; yet, the format of the show has grown stale and we’re at a point where we basically see the same dates over and over again. Some of the show’s pitfalls were also indicated strongly in the ratings for this past season, which were significantly lower than The Golden Bachelor. This is one of the reasons why we were concerned about the show being potentially canceled when it was not on the fall schedule.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens here — but we’re sure there are plenty of past contestants out there who are more than a little bit thrilled to get the news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

