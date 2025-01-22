The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11 preview: Last before finale

Tomorrow on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11 — the last before the finale.

With this, what in the world lies ahead? Well, let’s just say that from here on out, everything is going to be that much more chaotic. Sure, further eliminations are going to happen, but the contestants will not always know who they’ve eliminated after the fact. This could cause chaos and confusion, and of course, there will be a few challenges and twists every single step of the way.

To get some more details on what you can expect, be sure to check out the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

It’s the penultimate day in the Traitors’ castle, and as the game nears its end, could a huge shift in power change everything? With time running out to increase the final prize pot, the players embark on a trip down memory lane. As they race towards the finish, will the Faithful rid themselves of a Traitor, or will they let another Faithful fall before the final hurdle?

What else can you expect?

Well, Freddie is a new Traitor, Minah is gone, and he and Charlotte have a chance to take someone out. She is already pushing him to take out Leanne as a part of a pretty brilliant plan. Leanne only chose select people that she had a Shield. Because of that, Freddie would be exposed if the Traitors attempt to murder Leanne — it would make her think that either him or Alexander is a Traitor! It is the perfect setup for someone who is in a really great place to win at this point.

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into The Traitors UK season 3 episode 11?

