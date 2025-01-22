The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10: The big betrayal

We knew entering The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10 that this would be a pivotal part of the competition, especially for Minah. For a lot of the game we’ve considered her to be one of the best Traitors we’ve ever seen and yet, she’s only recently been tested.

So how did she react when some of the heat was put on her fully? Would she be fully betrayed by Charlotte, the fellow Traitor who she trusts a little too much?

First and foremost, we said goodbye to Joe in this episode, who seemed to be more of a force in the eyes of the Traitors than a big-time presence on some of the show. (He was no Alexander a.k.a. our precious king.) The most interesting thing to note is that the Traitors tried their best in the challenge to throw heat off of them, using a secret Q&A to make Jake look like a target and Leanne into someone untrustworthy.

The good news for Leanne at least is that she got the final shield of the season, offering her a place of relative security.

Now, the roundtable

Minah did come under heat, but so did a lot of people! The same could be said for Freddie and Alexander. In the end, though, Minah’s strong defense was not enough, and she was taken out from the game. She really did not make a ton of mistakes, and that is what makes her exit so interesting. Trusting Charlotte was probably the only major question we have of her, and it is just really hard to be a Traitor throughout the entire course of the game.

Then, the recruitment

Charlotte decided to make a smart move, choosing Freddie since he is already under fire. Also, people already think that there is a male Traitor! Why not throw him to the wolves?

What did you think about the events of The Traitors UK season 3 episode 10 overall?

